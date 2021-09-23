Effingham Police: 2 people arrested after running away from police

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for attempting to run away when they were asked to get out of their car during a traffic stop at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Grove Avenue on Monday evening.

According to police officers, these two fled from the traffic stop and skidded their car onto Grove Avenue. They went over a curb and sidewalk before hitting a detached garage of an Effingham resident. They continued to drive through a yard and eventually had to stop after their car crashed into a tree. Both the driver and the passenger were slightly hurt and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver was identified as James Fizer and the passenger was Jennifer Clifton.

Police said Fizer was arrested for the following charges:

– Possession of Methamphetamine <5 grams

– Aggravated fleeing/attempt to elude a peace officer

– Illegal possession of hypodermic needle/syringe

– Possession of drug paraphernalia

– Reckless driving

– Driving while license revoked

– No valid registration

– Disobeying traffic control device

– Failure to signal when required

– Driving on sidewalk

– Improper lane usage

– Illegal squealing/screeching of tires

– Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Police also said Clifton was arrested for:

– Possession of Methamphetamine <5 grams

– Illegal possession of hypodermic needle/syringe

– Possession of drug paraphernalia