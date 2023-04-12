EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham Police Department has arrested an Effingham man following an investigation into a mobile home fire on Tuesday.

The Effingham Fire Department received a call at 8:45 a.m. for a report of smoke coming out of a mobile home at 203 Lakewood Manor Dr. on April 11. There were also reports of an individual hanging from a window. Upon arrival, officials said there was light smoke coming from the residence. One person was sitting on the ground outside and advised that a second person was still inside the home. The second person managed to exit the structure on his own safely.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and one person was transported to St. Anthony Hospital by Rural Med for treatment of injuries. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, in cooperation with the Effingham Fire Department and Effingham Police Department, concluded their investigation into the cause of the fire.

The fire has been determined as incendiary in nature and an arrest has been made by the Effingham Police Department. Barry A. McGee, 60, of Effingham, was taken into custody on April 11 by Effingham Police and booked into Effingham County Jail at 3:20 p.m. for one count of Aggravated Arson, which is a Class X felony and upon conviction is punishable by 6-30 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.

At his arraignment Wednesday morning, bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Firefighters were on the scene for just under an hour. Effingham Fire Department was assisted by Effingham City Dispatch, Effingham Police Department, Rural Med EMS, Ameren Gas, Norris Electric, Shumway FPD, Teutopolis FPD, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.