EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham Fire Department is now a safer place to work, and they have an award to prove it.

The department was given the SHARP Award (Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The award is presented to companies that comply with OSHA rules to create a safe work environment. The administration conducts an on-site consultation to confirm whether a facility runs a safe working environment, and to evaluate the upkeep on company health programs.

OSHA visited the Effingham Fire Station last October and recommend changes. Their suggestions were taken above and beyond by the department, who later called OSHA back to reevaluate. The station was soon nominated for the award.

“Safety is our number one initiative,” said Fire Chief Brant Yochum. “We want to make sure everybody goes home every day at the end of the shift, so we’re very proud to receive this award.”

The department was named the award’s recipient in June and a presentation ceremony was held Tuesday at the City Hall. This is the station’s first ever OSHA SHARP Award.