Effingham County Sheriff’s investigating reports of mailboxes being destroyed, houses egged

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning people living on county roads to be on the lookout. They’ve reported a group of teens are going around egging houses and destroying mailboxes.

So far, 115 different houses across the county have reported either their house egged or their mailbox broken. Deputies arrested two 18-year olds, but believe there are other teens involved. Jo Gaul, a woman whose mailbox was damaged, said she hopes those teens find a more constructive outlet.

“They’re frustrated about something that could be completely unrelated to the community,” Gaul said. “They don’t have the right to destroy property to express themselves.”

Deputies are still looking for vide footage from houses or mailboxes that’ve been hit. They say to give them a call if you know anything.