Effingham County facing spike in COVID-19 cases

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA)–Effingham County is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, more than 600 people were required to isolate.

Effingham County Health Department says the spike largely is the result of people not following safety guidelines throughout the County.

Effingham County Health’s Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp said she was surprised a spike happened before holiday months, where families would be likely to have large indoor gatherings.

“It poses a concern to all public health officials, Just because we know it’s been a rough year and people want to be with their family and friends,” she said. “We get that, so we’re anticipating another increase in case that can be attributed to holiday gatherings.”

The Effingham County Health Department says that it’s important for everyone to do their part to slow down the spread of coronavirus, and that if you have any symptoms, no matter how small, quarantine and stay inside.

Restaurants will also go back to facing tighter restrictions with mitigations from the state. The owner of Joe Sipper’s Café, Emily Debinham said they’re getting ready to adjust like before.

“We’re just trying to live day by day, we did secure some funding in the form of Federal PPP and the States BIG program,” she said. “So we have some things we can fall back on if business gets bad. But luckily we’re still able to do business the way we have.”

The Health Department says it’ll be difficult to control the spread of the virus once everything moves indoors, so they’re reiterating that all quarantine guidelines should be followed when interacting with anyone you aren’t in frequent contact with.