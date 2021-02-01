Educators voice concerns about proposed graduation requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Educators voiced concerns about several graduation requirements awaiting approval from Governor Pritzker.

The proposals, part of an education bill championed by the Legislative Black Caucus, passed out of both chambers during the lame duck session in Springfield last month.

The changes are supposed to level the playing field for minority students and students from underserved districts by aligning high school graduation requirements with the University of Illinois’ general admissions requirements.

It will change high school graduation requirements to include two years of a foreign language and an increase in the number of STEM classes.

University of Illinois Admissions Director Andy Borst said leaders are still trying to determine the ramifications of the bill.

“While the state may say we want all students to take a computer science class, and that class should count for a math class, students who are applying for some of our most competitive programs in the College of Engineering and college business are encouraged when calculus is offered at their school to take calculus in addition to taking a computer science class,” Borst explained. “What I want to avoid is a student who gets to their senior year of math and has the choice between calculus if it’s offered at their school and computer science and elects to take a computer science class thinking that it’ll make them more competitive for our computer science program. Our faculty wants to see that students are taking the most rigorous math classes that are available to them. For the most part, that is usually a calculus class.”

Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Dr. Lindsey Hall expressed similar concerns.

“When you add on graduation requirements, you know, kids have to make choices,” she said. “I think that they might be shut out from making choices about Fine Arts.”

She also said she was worried about the foreign language requirement.

“There is a severe teacher shortage in the state of Illinois right now, across the board,” Hall said. “I have open positions right now that I can’t fill. And some of the hardest folks to find are foreign language teachers.”

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, there are nearly 4,500 unfilled education positions across the state right now. More than 50 of those are specifically for foreign language teachers. Eight of those openings are in Central Illinois.