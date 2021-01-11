Education leaders voice concern over reform bill

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Some education leaders are worried a house bill is moving too quickly.

It’s an education reform bill that focuses on so-called marginalized students. It includes ways to help kids with childhood trauma and creates programs to get resources to black students. While some support the idea behind it, they say it needs more consideration.

“When you get more and more mandates, it’s just more and more things that you have to do, and most of the time it’s just without any additional funding. It’s just here schools, make this happen. Work this in. And so that’s why schools are frustrated, especially schools in my region,” said Charleston Board of Education Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson.

The bill is part of the state house’s lame-duck session, which runs through Wednesday. It could be called and voted on at any point during that time.