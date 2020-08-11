Education leaders seek input on K-12 Black history studies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education has sent a survey to school districts as part of a review of its Black History study mandate.

The Black History Curriculum Task Force will review the districts’ curriculum and instructional materials in order to make recommendations to the state legislature and ISBE.

ISBE is also bringing a group together to review and revise the Illinois Social Science Learning Standards with the intent of focusing on equity and social justice.

ISBE officials say the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, along with the racial justice protests and marches that followed, have highlighted the urgency of evaluating curricula across the state.

“It is important to have conversations together and begin to listen to what students are feeling and what they’re thinking,” State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala says.

Ayala says the Board is bringing a group together to look at social science standards not only for Black history, but also the immigration movement in the U.S. and the Holocaust.

“We are looking at our social science standards to make sure that those important social justice items and important historical perspectives are infused in our social science standards with a social justice strand throughout.”

Ayala says the board hopes to roll out the enhanced standards by the end of 2020.

The Black History Curriculum Task force is conducting an audit of every Illinois school district’s history curriculum to determine the following:

Does the district’s curricular material no matter the format contain a current unit on African American history?

At what grade school level does the district begin teaching African American history?

Does standardized testing include material on African American history, and if so, at what levels?

What is ISBE’s position on teaching African American history and what are the penalties if the instructions are not being followed?

The survey’s results will be presented to the General Assembly. It will remain open until October 30 and requires one response per district.

To see the full survey, click here.