CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The boys basketball team at Champaign’s Edison Middle School is undefeated so far in their season. But the coach is also making sure they understand the importance of community through volunteering.

Head coach Scott Olthoff recently took the boys to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank. He said it serves the team just as much as the people they’re helping out.

“I’m a big believer in giving back to the community,” Olthoff said. “And I thought if we can get some middle school boys involved in volunteering, seeing what needs are out there in the community to give back would be a huge thing for people to see.”

Players spent a couple of hours sorting through boxes of potatoes, counting them out and putting them in bags. Point guard Trey Smith said it was a lot of work.

“It was like a real big bag of potatoes that we had to pack, like the packs of potatoes you see in the store,” Smith said. “So, we’ll put them in a bag, six to 10 of them in a bag.”

Shooting guard Amir Osei said he’s used to working hard, but even he had to call a timeout or two.

“I had to take like three or four breaks,” Osei said. “It was a lot of work but it was fun.”

Teammate Shiloh Bouchek said it was nothing he couldn’t handle. He also learned some valuable lessons in the process.

“Care for others, even if you don’t know them, because they’ll probably do a lot for you even if you don’t know it,” Bouchek said.

Olthoff said it’s the first time he’s coached an undefeated team in his five years at the school. The Comets have a tough schedule coming up. Their next three are against teams with a combined record of 28-4. But he said the game of life is more than just wins and losses.

“There’s going to be times when we’re going to lose a game,” Olthoff said. “How do you carry yourself when you lose a game? Do you lose graciously? How do you win, do you win graciously/ do you not show up to the other team? Those are all things we try to instill in the boys here.”