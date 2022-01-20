Eastlawn Elementary School to close on Friday due to COVID-19

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Another school is closing…

Superintendent Scott Woods said the Eastlawn Elementary School will be closed on Friday due to a high rate of COVID-19 cases within the Eastlawn population.

The school will reopen on Monday.

Woods said since this is one out-of-school day, they will not shift to remote learning. Instead, students will have a day off. Most staff at Eastlawn will shift to other classrooms in the Rantoul School district. Other staff will be assisting with contact tracing and testing.

Anyone with questions can contact the Superintendent at swoods@rcs137.org or (217) 893-5400.