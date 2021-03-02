Eastern Illinois Foodbank chooses new CEO

URBANA, Il, (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) announced Tuesday that Senior Vice President Kelly Daly has been chosen to replace Jim Hires as President and Chief Executive Officer.

A press release says Hires is retiring after 15 years with EIF and Daly will move into the role on April 3.

Daly has been with the organization for 22 years and already oversees all operational, financial, and compliance-related activities, EIF says.

“As President and CEO, Daly will work closely with staff and community partners to ensure EIF continues to adapt and grow to achieve its mission of alleviating hunger in eastern Illinois,” says the release.

“Kelly Daly has lived our mission for decades and is positioned to help us emerge into the new normal as we learn the lasting impacts of the COVID pandemic,” says EIF Board Chair Marc Bralts. “Kelly will hit the ground running as she is already established and well regarded with our staff, agency partners, and local and national foodbank organizations. We are very excited to have Kelly continue in the direction charted by Jim Hires as he retires.”

“Kelly Daly stepping into this role is welcome news to the communities we serve and our over 170 agency partners,” says EIF President and CEO Jim Hires. “The success and growth of the Foodbank the last several years would not have been possible without her effort, her skills, her passion and her insight into the needs of those we serve. Her recognition by fellow food bankers, both regionally and nationally, as a strategic thinker and operational leader is well deserved.”

“Kelly’s proven passion and commitment to the foodbank’s mission along with her vast experience and understanding of the state and national network makes her an insightful and deserving choice to lead Eastern Illinois Foodbank into its next season,” says Stephen Ericson, Executive Director of Feeding Illinois.

Daly got her BA in Accounting from Southern Illinois University and her Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the U. of I. at Chicago.