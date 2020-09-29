Eastern Illinois Foodbank CEO resigns after 15 years of service

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Jim Hires, President and CEO of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF), has announced he will be resigning from his post.

A press release Tuesday from EIF said Hires will continue to serve as president and CEO of the organization until his position is filled, or his planned final day of April 2, 2021. That will allow the foodbank time for a successful transition.

Hires started his lead position with EIF in May 2005. He’s since achieved the following accomplishments:

Increased the Foodbank’s reach from 14 counties to 18.

Increased food distribution from 2.2 million pounds per year to nearly 11.5 million.

Increased the number of people served per month from 48,800 to 55,000.

Obtained the oversight of the Peoria Area Food Bank as a partner distribution organization for Feeding America.

Increased the number of Foodbank employees from ten to over thirty.

“Being able to lead the work of the Foodbank these past years is the most important, fulfilling and humbling thing I have done in my entire work life,” Hires said. “I have felt honored and grateful every day to address alleviating hunger with an amazing and talented staff, who made this an extraordinary place to work each day.

“I have always been buoyed by the support and encouragement of our community, donors and our Boards of Directors. I was able to say daily that someone got to eat today because of what we did.”

“We are pleased to congratulate Jim on reaching this milestone of retirement, and more specifically to congratulate him on the numerous long-term contributions he has made while at Eastern Illinois Foodbank,” said EIF Board Chair Marc Bralts. “He leaves EIF equipped with the tools to identify future needs and act on them in support of the East / Central Region of Illinois. We thank him for his leadership and he will be missed by our local community, as well as his food bank colleagues across the country.”