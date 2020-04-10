Easter bunny greets families in parade of one

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Parks and Recreations Department usually has an Easter egg hunt every year, but with limits on group gatherings still place, it had to get creative.

Families around Mahomet were readying and waving from their yards as the Easter Bunny had a parade of one. Complete with his own mask and gloves, he greeted families from his car. To maintain social distancing, there was no candy or close contact. Parks and rec says it thought this was a fun alternative to an egg hunt.

“We serve the community of Mahomet so we’re always thinking of ways we can serve,” says Program Coordinator Denise Reynolds. “Especially during this time we’re trying to think of unique ways we can serve.”

“It was a team effort for sure,” says Director Dan Waldinger. “Our mayor Sean Widener’s on board of course, and Patrick Brown our administrator really pitched in to help spread the word, and Mahomet Police Department, the list goes on. It was a team effort and we threw it together in about 24 hours.”

Sullivan-Parkhill supplied the bunny’s ride. In total, they were able to visit and greet 18 neighborhoods around the village.