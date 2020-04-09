Easter bunny gets helping hand

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area family, who are missionaries to Japan, are still busy even though they’re on furlough. The Sabans put together nearly two dozen Easter baskets with toys and treats for children of families in need.





The Saban family makes Easter baskets for families at Restoration Urban Ministries.

They volunteer at Restoration Urban Ministries. Families currently being helped did not have any activities or gifts planned for their kids, so the Sabans stepped in. With funds from their local mission group, Christian Resource Center, they’re able to help the Easter bunny make the rounds this weekend.