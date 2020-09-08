East Central Illinois workNet to help host FedEx Ground job fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for a job?

The East Central Illinois workNet will be hosting a hiring event with FedEx Ground from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at 102 Mercury Drive in Champaign.

Company representatives will be on-site at the fair to find candidates for full-time, part-time, and weekend positions. Pay rates max out at $16.50 an hour to start.

Workforce development staff will also be on hand to provide information on how people can get paid training while still working, or laid off and collecting unemployment benefits.

Funds are available to eligible applicants who want to further their career or education.

The workNet is a partner with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.

For more information, call 217-531-8282.