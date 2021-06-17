Earthquake Reported Thursday Afternoon in Central Illinois, West Indiana

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WCIA) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake occurred in the region Thursday Afternoon.

The epicenter of the quake was just north of Montezuma, Indiana. It was initially recorded as a magnitude 3.8 and happened at 2:18 p.m. There will likely be revisions as the quake is further assessed by the agency.

The quake was a shallow quake, with a depth of around 2 miles. Shallow earthquakes are much more likely to be felt at the surface.

Messages flooded into the WCIA 3 Newsroom on social media and by phone calls with viewers reporting they felt the quake in Vermilion, Champaign and Edgar Counties. Other areas reported light shaking across the region. An earthquake of this type could produce very light damage near the center, according to the USGS.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. WE WILL HAVE MORE INFORMATION TO PASS ALONG TO YOU AS WE LEARN MORE.

Did you feel the earthquake? Report any shaking or damage that occurred to the USGS here.