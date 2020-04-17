Earth Day art contest winners

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two winners have been announced in the Earth Day Art Contest launched by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign). He designed the contest to offer an educational option for children learning at home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Kathryn Williams, Grade 5

Countryside School, Champaign

Students from kindergarten to 8th grade created original artwork to recognize Earth Day on April 22. The categories were elementary and middle school students, and posted to Bennett’s Facebook page where they were voted on. The winning artwork will be on display in Bennett’s office and the winners receive new art kids.

Samara McArthur, Grade 6

Franklin Middle School, Champaign

The winners are 5th grader Kathryn Williams, from Countryside School, and 6th grader Samara McArthur, from Franklin Middle School, both in Champaign.