Early winter weather leads to accidents

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some towing companies in the area say they saw an increase in calls with the rain over the weekend and the snowy weather on Halloween. Feldkamp’s towing says they called in extra crew members to help overnight because of the influx in calls.

They are warning drivers to be extra cautious and to allow plenty of time to get to your destination. State police also put out a warning, saying drivers should be especially aware of officers on the side of the roadways during wintery conditions.