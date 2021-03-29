Early voting locations announced in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office says there are nine early voting locations opening Monday and Tuesday for the Consolidated Election on April 6.

A press release says eight locations open on Tuesday, with one opening a day earlier because of Holy Week / Easter.

Hours for those eight are:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday, March 30 to Monday, April 5.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

They include:

The Illini Union – 1401 West Green Street, Urbana

Lake of the Woods Elk’s Pavilion, 301 Senna Drive, Mahomet

Leonhard Recreation Center, 2307 Sangamon Drive, Champaign

Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 South Duncan Road, Champaign

Parkland College, Student Life Center, 2400 W Bradley, Champaign

The Church of the Living God, 312 East Bradley Avenue, Champaign

Tolono Public Library, 111 East Main Street, Tolono

The Gathering Place (1st United Methodist Church), 200 South Century Blvd, Rantoul Opening Monday, March 30. Closed on Easter Day – Sunday, April 4.



The Clerk’s office says the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 East Douglas Street, St. Joseph will also serve as the ninth early voting location. Those times and dates are:

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, March 29

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 30

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 31

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, April 5

The Brookens Administrative Center at 1776 East Washington Street in Urbana will continue to offer early voting, the Clerk’s office says. Those times are: