Early Saturday morning house fire in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple crews were called to a house fire in Rantoul early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1500 block of Eater Drive in Rantoul early Saturday morning. This is on the east side of town south of highway 136. Temperatures near 0 degrees made for a difficult time extinguishing the fire. A mutual aid call was placed for other departments to come and assist.

A neighbor told us this morning that a man and his dog live there and got out safely, but we will need to confirm this with authorities. We do not know how the firefighters are doing or how this house caught on fire as of this time.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back in as we learn more.