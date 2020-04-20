Early morning homicide investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide. It happened about 1:15 am, Monday, in the unit-block of Columbus Street.

When officers arrived, they found two 21-year old men suffering gunshot wounds. The first was unresponsive and later pronounced dead by medical personnel. The second sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials say the men were together outside a home when someone walked up and fired shots at them. No other information is currently available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250