URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- An early morning fire wreaked havoc on some people's property.

It happened on the 200 block of Tatman Drive in Urbana just before 2am. The fire chief told WCIA about six or seven storage units were involved in that fire and were thus significantly damaged.

This happened in the "D" section of the units. The chief says several others around the fire probably have some smoke and possibly water damage.

Both Urbana and Champaign firefighters responded to this. They are still investigating the cause.

