Early, mail-in voting way up in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters are coming out in droves in Macon County. We talked to some voters about why they are casting their ballots early.

“I just feel like this is a pivotal time in our history,” said first-time voter James Camerer. All you have to do is drive by the county clerk’s office to see it’s a popular spot.

“I’ve heard there’s a lot of first-time voters, and that’s a good thing for the community when they actually get involved,” said voter Brandon Mcnicol.

So popular, in fact, that compared to the past two general elections, votes are way up. In Macon County, mail-in ballots and early voting totals didn’t break 10,000 in 2016 and 2018. This year they’re already close to 20,000. That’s triple 2018.

“There’s a little bit of excitement, and then there’s also some hope that everybody is doing their civic duty,” said Camerer.

Voters have until Thursday to request mail-in ballots, and they need to be postmarked by November 3. Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner suggests voters don’t wait until then.

“If you have your mail-in ballot, we really suggest that you get it in the post office or hand deliver it. Don’t wait till election day,” he said. “If you are interested in early voting, the evening hours seem to be better if you’re trying to avoid lines. Obviously the weekend are still available, and if you’re waiting till election day, lunch time is always the busiest time.”

If you vote by mail, Tanner says you should make sure to sign the certification. If you forget, they will mail you and call you to make sure it’s done.