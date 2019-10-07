Earlier kickoff, increased security for intracity game

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday’s varsity football game between MacArthur and Eisenhower, at John Alexander Field will kick off two hours earlier than normal. Kickoff was scheduled for 7 pm, but will take place at 5 pm.

During the rival game, Eisenhower will recognize its senior players and the district will induct an Athletic Hall of Fame during half-time.

Security procedures for the intracity matchup will be enhanced. Gates open at 4 pm and all fans are subject to security screenings and bag checks. All students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and there will be no re-entry to anyone leaving the game.

