Eagle getting ready to spread her wings (again)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Trooper Eagle is almost ready to leave the nest. In January, the beautiful bald bird was found along I-55 by a state trooper and a conservation officer after reportedly being hit by a car. Trooper Eagle spent her days re-COOP-erating at the Illinois Raptor Center, in Decatur.

Her bon voyage party is scheduled for Sunday, at 1 pm, at Riverside Park, in Springfield; near where she was found. While those who have cared for her will be sorry to see her go, they’re glad they’ve been able to restore her soaring spirit for the next chapter in her skyward journey.