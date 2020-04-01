Dumped items piling up outside non-profit store

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People have been dumping their unwanted things outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and it’s created a costly problem.

The ReStore is considered by the government to be a non-essential business. It closed two weeks ago to avoid the exposure and spread of coronavirus. Ever since then, there’s been a constant flow of items dropped off outside. The alleyway is cluttered with discarded furniture and garbage.

Lauren Gramly is the Development Director for the Habit for Humanity of Champaign County. She says, “We had a whole bunch of stuff dropped off behind the ReStore this past weekend and a lot of it unfortunately was junk. It’s tough because we know that some people are trying to help us by giving us items and they think they’re supporting Habitat for Humanity but some of it was also trash and sometimes people are just looking for an easy solution to get rid fo their garbage.”

The ReStore is a non-profit. Sometimes they have trash bills of nearly $9,000 per month to haul away unusable things people dump at the store. That takes away from the money that’s used to build houses for low-income families.

They’re asking people not to leave items outside, especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic because they don’t have staff to clean it up.

You can hold on to donations and they will be accepting items again once they’re allowed to open back up.