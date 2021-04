CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old man whose car ended up in a retention pond early Sunday near the U. of I. campus is facing DUI charges.

Champaign Police say Deon Ward was speeding when his car went into the pond. They add the man has been released from the hospital after being treated and was issued a notice to appear in court.

It happened before 4 a.m. Sunday at the pond near Springfield and Locust streets.

Officers say Ward had been drinking and was using marijuana.