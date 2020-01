In this image from video, the Senate votes on the amendment offered by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Wednesday, while the Senate took a break from the impeachment trial of President Trump, Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) filmed a statement about her reaction to the proceedings thus far.

In the statement, Duckworth urges her Republican colleagues to allow for a free and fair trial including witnesses and evidence.