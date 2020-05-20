Duckworth concerned vets’ PPE diverted to FEMA

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) sought an explanation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) about why an order of five million PPE masks for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was diverted and instead delivered to FEMA.

The head of VA’s Veterans Health Administration (VHA) addressed the incident to explain why certain VA medical facilities, hospitals and clinics are running low on PPE: “I had 5 million masks incoming that disappeared.”

Previously, Duckworth requested the U.S. Department of Homeland (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigate FEMA’s Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force, including Project Air Bridge, to ensure compliance with federal law for distributing critical medical supplies during the current national health crisis.

Public reporting has shown possible evidence of mismanagement and secrecy surrounding the initiative raising concerns the task force is unable to appropriately distribute the life-saving equipment to state and local governments.