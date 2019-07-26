Dry conditions impact businesses, farmers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It may not be the drought of 1988, for those who remember it, but several parts of the state are really dry.

On the latest map from the United States Drought Monitor. There are 3 sections in Illinois considered “abnormally dry”. That includes portions of Champaign, Macon and Sangamon counties.

At this point, for them, it’s a waiting game for farmers – waiting for more rain. That’s the opposite of their situation in the spring. If rain doesn’t come soon, some crops may be yielding a lot less than normal.

Both beans and grasses, like alfalfa, are likely to only yield about half if the rain continues to hold off. Corn, on the other hand, has potential to do really well, but only if rain comes soon.

Farmers aren’t the only ones impacted by these conditions. University of Illinois Golf Course General Manager Mike Wallner says they’ve had to put in a lot of hours to keep things looking green, especially with the really hot weather a earlier this summer. However, it’s nothing compared to their struggles this spring.

“They’re watering all night; they’re watering all day. And then when it’s above 85 degrees, they’re going out in the afternoon and syringing the greens and they just kindof… they have a big hose. They hook it up to a quick coupler and they spray the greens down just to cool them down so they won’t get something like hot spots on the greens,” said Wallner.

Wallner says the spring is the worst he’s ever seen since he’s been in the business. That’s 25 years. Luckily, he said none of their big events were rained out. It definitely cut down on the amount of students who normally golf during spring months before they leave for the summer. WCIA also reached out to the Champaign Park District. They said they aren’t experiencing anything out of the ordinary yet.

There are some things you can do to cut back on water use. The National Resources Conservation Service has a few recommendations. For crops, you should schedule your irrigation to meet the needs of your specific crops. Plant cover crops to lower soil temperature. For farmers with livestock, it’s recommended you check on your animals and their water supply.