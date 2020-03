CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area dry cleaning business hopes offering its services can help reduce stress on members of the community during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Country Squire Cleaners announced it’s cleaning uniforms of police, fire, military and paramedics as well as doctors’ & pharmacists’ lab coats for free. Owners say they’ll offer the service until, at least, April 15, depending on the circumstances.