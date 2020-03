CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody after a traffic stop. Police saw a vehicle driven by Thomas McGuire, 41, perform several moving violations while in the parking lot of Sarah Bush Lincoln.

Thomas McGuire

Brandy Stephens

Brandy Stephens, 42, who was a passenger, was wanted on an active warrant. Officers noticed methamphetamine, controlled substances and drug equipment in the vehicle. The vehicle was seized per the Controlled Substances Act.