Drug-testing company makes big strides

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Medication is supposed to help our health, but it put one man’s health in jeopardy. He’s not the only one…

A U of I professor’s scary experience with prescription medication inspired him to prescribe a solution to what he says is a widespread problem.

His business is now making strides on the international level.

His company, Valisure, did testing on a drug we know as Zantac.

They found a cancer-causing contaminant in it, during his company’s routine testing.

So they filed a petition with the FDA to recall Zantac and its generics from shelves, and eventually ban it altogether.

Now he says he hopes his company can continue keeping people, and the medicines they take, safe.

Adam Clark-Joseph is a professor at the U of I Gies College of Business.

He teaches finance, but his hobby is chemistry. Like many of us, he takes medication.

He learned three times over, you can’t always trust what’s printed on the bottle.

“The two previous times, I had actually become very ill. Enough that I needed medical attention,” said Clark-Joseph.

The third time, he was under-dosed, and he caught it right away.

Given his hobby, he decided to dig just a little deeper. “It was actually so easy, comparatively easy to check,” he said.

That was the last straw, and the rest is history.

He helped start a company called Valisure, an online pharmacy.

The FDA has even said, unlike all other pharmacies…who mostly look at the drugs just from the outside…

“We go further…we check the inside with a variety of chemical analyses,” said Clark-Joseph.”

That way, what you expect is what you get.

Clark-Joseph said since he started this business, he’s heard of many others with stories similar to his, and to Frank Thomas.

“The pharmacist said ‘I can’t give you this medication,’ and I got huffy and said ‘well why not? I’ve been getting this for quite some time. She said ‘they’ve doubled the dosage and it would be very dangerous to you.'” Frank Thomas told us.

As far as who Clark-Jospeh thinks there is to blame…”I don’t think that there’s any deliberate malicious intent, but I do think that in the process of cutting costs to maximize profits, the manufacturers cut corners on quality control.”

As he fights to make sure no one else goes through what he, or Thomas, experienced….he’s glad to be able to use his teaching job as another platform.

“It’s been really wonderful to share this experience and pass that knowledge on to my students,” said Clark-Joseph.

He said the FDA is only able to fully test a fraction of medications, and that’s for a couple of reasons.

He says the FDA tries valiantly, but limited resources are an issue.

Also, about 80% of the raw materials for drugs in the U.S. come from foreign countries.