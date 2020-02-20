Drug & firearm charges in arrests

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrests of three people after a task force investigation. A search warrant was served about 1:40 pm, Tuesday, at a home in the 1300-block of Cypress Lane, Rantoul.

52-year old Michael Sanders, 60-year old Robert Mercer and 32-year old Andrea Owens, all of Rantoul, face various charges. Authorities say they recovered powder cocaine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, three guns and ammunition.

Michael Sanders

Robert Mercer

Sanders is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Mercer is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Owens is charged with being in possession of a firearm after her FOID had been revoked and four arrest warrants for failures to appear in court in Champaign, Edgar and Tazewell counties.