Drug & firearm charges in arrests

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrests of three people after a task force investigation. A search warrant was served about 1:40 pm, Tuesday, at a home in the 1300-block of Cypress Lane, Rantoul.
52-year old Michael Sanders, 60-year old Robert Mercer and 32-year old Andrea Owens, all of Rantoul, face various charges. Authorities say they recovered powder cocaine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, three guns and ammunition.
Sanders is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Mercer is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Owens is charged with being in possession of a firearm after her FOID had been revoked and four arrest warrants for failures to appear in court in Champaign, Edgar and Tazewell counties.