Drug “buys” lead to seizure & arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man faces a felony drug charge. 27-year old Charles Rice was arrested about 4:15 pm, Wednesday, in the 900-block of West Governor Street.

The sheriff’s Drug Interdiction Response Team served a search warrant and seized 26 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of heroin and more than $700 in cash after “multiple controlled heroin buys were made.”

Rice is accused of the class X felony of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. He is currently on parole for home invasion.

