The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois.





What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s with sunny skies, we have entered what is called a Flash Drought. Like a Flash Flood, a Flash Drought is an extremely fast onset of dry conditions. This makes sense due to how drastically everything changed within the span of one week.

Central Illinois has not seen Moderate Drought conditions like this since the middle of March, 2021. Here is a look at the map from that time.

Here are the percentages of June 21st’s report that was released on the 23rd.

To go along with the heat, many locations across Central Illinois have seen very little rain in the past month.

At the Illinois State Water Survey, Champaign-Urbana has only received 0.24″ of rain for the month. Normal amounts of rain for June are usually around 4.58″, so we are far below that. Even with all the snow we saw in February and the very wet end to the month of March, any surplus moisture we had is now gone.

There will be the chance of rain this weekend along and ahead of a cold front. The problem is, however, we won’t see much in the way of widespread heavy and steady rain out of this. Look for our rain to be spotty during the weekend, with most of it coming Saturday night into Sunday.

As you can see, if we miss out on the rain this weekend, or only see light amounts (which is what is likely to happen), then we then have to wait until the following week.





While we look to stay warmer than normal going into the start of July, we might actually see normal to slightly higher than normal amounts of rain. Whether that is enough to reverse the trend or not remains to be seen, but this is at least a little bit of good news.