Drop boxes distributed in Champaign County ahead of Election Day

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign voters can now use drop boxes for mail-in ballots during the Consolidated Election on April 6.

Governor Pritzker signed a bill allowing for the use of drop boxes permanently moving forward.

You can drop off mail-in ballots at the following locations until 7PM April 6: