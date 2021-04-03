Drop boxes distributed in Champaign County ahead of Election Day

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign voters can now use drop boxes for mail-in ballots during the Consolidated Election on April 6.
Governor Pritzker signed a bill allowing for the use of drop boxes permanently moving forward.
You can drop off mail-in ballots at the following locations until 7PM April 6:
- Brookens Administrative Center
- Champaign Public Library – main and Douglass branches
- Champaign-Urbana Public Health District
- Sholem Pool
- Urbana Public Library
- University of Illinois quad (northwest corner)