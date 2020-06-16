Driving School Precautions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Getting behind the wheel for the first time can be one of our biggest moments as a teenager. Because of the pandemic, current drivers were only recently allowed back in the car with their driving school teachers.

At the M&M Driving School, owner Tony Martin started online classes at the beginning of the month, and behind the wheel training shortly after. Martin says he can only have one student in the car now. Which means students will not get to observe other drivers, but it is what they have to do to get kids their licenses.

“They’ve been riding with their parents so hopefully they have plenty of observation,” says Martin. “It’s nice to be in with their peer group and see another student drive, but right now it is what it is. We have to get these kids done, they’re during 16. They want their license.”

Martin says he has seen an increase in class size since coming back. The Secretary of State has waived the observation rule for now for schools to continue teaching students.

Registering new drivers is one of the few things Secretary of State Branch Offices are doing in person right now. They opened at the beginning of June. On top of new drivers, they are also taking care of expired licenses and vehicle transactions in person.