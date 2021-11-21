Drivers ticketed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two drivers were ticketed after their cars crashed into each other on Friday.

State troopers issued tickets to Patty Aldrich, 68, of Indianola, and Douglas Risken, 52, of Champaign for not using a seatbelt. Aldrich was also ticketed for improper lane usage based on the preliminary results of an Illinois State Police investigation into the crash.

The investigation indicated that Aldrich and Risken’s cars were driving in opposite directions on Illinois Route 119 just before noon. At 2151 East Road, Aldrich’s pickup truck entered the opposite lane for unknown reasons and hit Risken’s car head on. Both were transported to an area hospital.