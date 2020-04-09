Driver’s services still available online

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — All driver service facilities in the state remain closed until the end of the month per the governor’s stay-at-home order in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

When facilities reopen, people will be able to renew expired documents without penalty including:

Renewing vehicle registration

Applying for vehicle title and registration

Obtaining duplicate driver’s license or ID

Obtaining a driving record abstract

Renewing a standard driver’s license with Safe Driver Renewal program

The deadline to secure a federal REAL ID required by the US Department of Homeland Security has also been extended an additional year to October 1, 2021. Current state driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports, military bases and secure federal facilities.

