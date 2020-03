CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Road work may cause congestion during morning and evening rush hours. A lane of Kirby westbound, between Oak and Neil, will be closed for storm sewer repair and pavement.

Kirby Avenue will be one lane westbound March 16 – 23 for road repairs.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 23, weather permitting. Drivers should avoid the area if possible, take alternate routes and drive cautiously in the work zone.