Drivers allowed another month to renew expired licenses

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People with expired driver’s licenses have been given another one-month extension to renew by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

Driver services facilities across the state have seen massive lines when they reopened, with people rushing to get expired licenses renewed.

But now, expired licenses won’t be pushed until after Nov. 1. The Secretary of State’s office extended the deadline to give people time and slow down the crowds.

Expired licenses also won’t be punished in other states as well.