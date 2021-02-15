Driver trapped after semi-truck crash on I-70

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews were dispatched after a semi-truck crashed and overturned Sunday night on westbound I-70 near Teutopolis.

A Facebook post from the Teutopolis Fire Protection District says it happened around 8:30 p.m.

While fire crews made their way to the scene, they learned a car had wrecked into the crashed semi-truck and stopped in the center median.

Firefighters say roads were “snow packed” at the time of the crash.

Arriving at the scene, they found the semi-truck blocking the outer westbound lane. The post says Montrose Firefighters rescued the semi-truck driver who was trapped in his vehicle, and Teutopolis Firefighters assisted paramedics with the driver of the car.

The scene was cleared by 10 p.m.