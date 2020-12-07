Driver killed in train crash

MONTROSE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 63-year-old man is dead after his car collided with a train Sunday morning in Montrose.

A press release from Illinois State Police says troopers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the reported train crash on South Maple Street near Prairie Street.

Investigators say Pierre A. Menard, 63, of Montrose, was driving a blue 2003 Ford Escape that did not yield to a westbound train at a railroad crossing.

The train crashed into the passenger side of his car, the release says.

Police say Menard was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available Sunday evening.