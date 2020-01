URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The driver in a double fatal accident has been named. Illinois State Police say 36-year old Marazette Young, of Champaign, lost control of a 2017 Jaguar SUV about 8:25 pm, Wednesday, on I-74 westbound.

Two passengers were killed; one was ejected and declared dead at the scene while the second died during surgery for injuries sustained in the accident. Young and a fourth passenger are hospitalized in serious condition. The cause is under investigation.