Driver hurt in crash after being run off the road by truck

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vandalia man was hurt in a Sunday afternoon car wreck.

A press release from Illinois State Police says troopers responded to the crash at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

It happened on Illinois Route 128, just south of County Road 2850 North in Fayette County. That’s about 3 miles south of Beecher City.

Troopers say 49-year-old Richard Grotts was driving a blue tank truck south on Route 128 when his vehicle left the road on the right side. His truck then hit a ditch and overturned.

Police say a witness told them Grotts was run off of the road by a truck going northbound in the southbound lanes.

Grotts was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive.

Troopers say they are continuing to investigate the crash.

