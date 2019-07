BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA) – A Macon County man is charged with DUI after driving into tree, utility pole, building and a parked camper.

It happened Thursday night around 11 on Route 28 and Seberling in Blue Mound. Police say a Pontiac Grand Prix was headed north on 48 when it ran off the side of the road.

Zachary Dionne has several charges including aggravated DUI. A passenger in the car was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital. We do not have an update on their condition.