Driver found dead after reported shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a man has died after he was found in a car with several gunshot wounds Wednesday morning.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department said officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to a shots fired report in the 1200 block of North Edward Street. Arriving at the scene, the found a car in the roadway.

The driver inside was dead. He had been shot several times.

The release added detectives were called in to process the scene and canvass the area.

“At this time, the suspect(s) are unknown,” the release added. No further information was available.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, Decatur Police ask you to call their Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.