Driver faces 6 felonies after doing 119 mph

County reports first COVID-19 case
COVID-19
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A Florida man faces a half-dozen class 6 felonies and other charges after being pulled over for speeding in Indiana. 41-year old Nathaniel Varner, of St. Augustine, Fla., was arrested about 7 pm, Monday, on State Road 63 near Trinity Avenue for reportedly driving 119-miles per hour.

Authorities say Varner was agitated and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he was being questioned by a state trooper. Varner refused to get out of his vehicle and became a “passive resister.”

  • Nathaniel Varner
    Indiana State Police

When the trooper helped Varner from the vehicle, officials say he actively resisted and struggled. A passerby stopped to help detain Varner until another trooper arrived on scene.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities say they found two children, both under 18-years of age in the vehicle with Varner, as well as methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

He faces the following charges:

  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passenger less than 18 years of age, class 6 felony (2 counts)
  • Neglect of dependent, class 6 felony (2 counts)
  • Possession of methamphetamine, class 6 felony
  • Possession of heroin, class 6 felony
  • Possession of cocaine, class 6 felony
  • Possession of marijuana, class B misdemeanor
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, class A misdemeanor
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, class C misdemeanor
  • Resisting law enforcement, class A misdemeanor
  • Disorderly conduct, class B misdemeanor
  • Reckless driving, class A misdemeanor
Indiana State Police

The children were released to their grandparents. Varner refused to submit to a certified chemical test and was taken into custody.

