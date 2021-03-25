Driver charged with reckless homicide after fatal motorcycle crash

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Prosecutors say a 25-year-old Taylorville man was arrested Wednesday on reckless homicide charges for his role in a crash that killed a 52-year-old man.

A Facebook post from the Moultrie County State’s Attorney’s office says formal charges were filed Thursday, March 18 against Taylorville’s Dylan Tucker.

State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver says on August 19, 2020, Tucker was speeding when he ran a stop sign at county roads 400 East and 2400 North, and crashed into a motorcycle.

WCIA reported 52-year-old Michael Castelli, of Lovington, Ill. was driving the motorcycle and died in the crash.

The post says Illinois State Police investigated the crash with assistance from the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department

Weaver says Tucker was initially charged with disobeying a stop sign, but that case was later dismissed.

The state’s attorney says that was because the ISP investigation had not been finished and there was a high chance that extra charges would be filed.

Tucker will be in court on April 27.